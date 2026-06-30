TMC's Kirti Azad Slams BJP Over 'Theft' Allegations
TMC MP Kirti Azad launched a fierce critique of the BJP, accusing the party of embezzling temple donations and manipulating electoral rolls. Citing incidents in Maharashtra and Haryana, Azad labeled the government as dictatorial, amid ongoing investigations into financial misconduct at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Kirti Azad accused the ruling party of extensive 'theft.' Azad's allegations ranged from embezzling temple donations to manipulating electoral processes, stirring political tensions in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Azad claimed that since the BJP rose to power, instances of theft have surged. He specifically accused the party of misappropriating funds donated in the name of Lord Ram to finance their electoral campaigns. The TMC MP highlighted alleged manipulations in Maharashtra's voter rolls and questioned the unexpected BJP win in Haryana.
Raising concerns about India's democratic integrity, Azad warned of a slide towards 'dictatorship' under the current regime. His sharp criticisms came during a political storm surrounding alleged donation embezzlement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, a case currently under thorough investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police.
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