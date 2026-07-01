Zverev's Grass-Grit: Aiming for Wimbledon Breakthrough

French Open Champion Alexander Zverev Has An Allergy To Grass And Admits To Struggling On Wimbledons Beautiful Centre Court But Showed Enough In A Firstround Win Over Hardhitting Belgian Alexander Blockx On Tuesday To Suggest He Could Embark On His Best Run Yet In Southwest London The Yearold German Second Seed

Alexander Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, is known to struggle on grass due to an allergy, but he overcame this challenge to secure a victory against Belgium's Alexander Blockx in the first round at Wimbledon. The match was a battle of high-paced rallies at SW19's picturesque Centre Court, with Zverev demonstrating remarkable resilience.

The 29-year-old German, who clinched his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, faced a formidable opponent in the hard-hitting Blockx. Despite the Belgian's powerful 140 mph serves, Zverev showcased his improved defensive skills, managing to clinch a nail-biting 6-4 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 7-6(0) victory. Last year, Zverev exited in the first round, but he was determined to avoid a repeat.

Zverev will face France's Valentin Royer in the second round. With Carlos Alcaraz sidelined due to injury, Zverev has a golden opportunity to advance further than ever before at Wimbledon. After previously not progressing past the fourth round, Zverev eyes a historical achievement of winning a second Grand Slam title in his first appearance post-victory.