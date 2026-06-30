Karnataka Chief Minister Urges Participation in Voter Roll Revision

In a call to action, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged every citizen to participate actively in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that commenced this week. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Shivakumar highlighted the importance of the voter verification exercise and appealed to residents to provide necessary information to election officials.

Shivakumar emphasized, "Tomorrow marks the start of SIR, drawing attention from across India and Karnataka. Safeguarding the right to vote is crucial. The government will back efforts to preserve voting rights." He noted that representatives from various political parties would assist in the information gathering, with Form Six available for new voters aged 18 and above.

Stressing potential repercussions, the Chief Minister warned that failure to submit the enumeration form could lead to a loss of voting rights. He announced that help desks and booth-level arrangements were established to facilitate the process, and insisted on verifying the permanent residence certificate online. Meanwhile, the Congress party accused the BJP of using the SIR to potentially disenfranchise economically weaker voters, countering that Congress had mobilized observers to aid the process.