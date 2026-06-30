Political Tensions Rise in Karnataka: Slipper Incident Sparks Controversy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders demand a probe after slippers were hurled at MLA Pradeep Eshwar during Kempegowda Jayanti. The incident, involving BJP and JD(S) workers, is condemned as an attempt to suppress dissent through violence, with calls for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:34 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Karnataka: Slipper Incident Sparks Controversy
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with MLA Pradeep Eshwar (Photo/@siddaramaiah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development that has heightened political tensions in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for an investigation following an incident where slippers were allegedly thrown at Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar. The episode occurred during the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations on June 27 and has drawn sharp criticism from Congress leaders.

After meeting with Eshwar, who detailed the events, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and JD(S) of orchestrating the attack, terming it 'unacceptable.' The former CM further demanded action from Karnataka's Home Minister, Priyank Kharge, against any negligent officers present during the incident.

The incident also drew the ire of Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad, who condemned the violence, stating it undermines democratic discourse. He expressed solidarity with Eshwar, emphasizing the Congress's stance against such undemocratic tactics. Hariprasad's statement highlights the party's commitment to upholding democratic values.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026