Political Tensions Rise in Karnataka: Slipper Incident Sparks Controversy

In a recent development that has heightened political tensions in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for an investigation following an incident where slippers were allegedly thrown at Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar. The episode occurred during the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations on June 27 and has drawn sharp criticism from Congress leaders.

After meeting with Eshwar, who detailed the events, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP and JD(S) of orchestrating the attack, terming it 'unacceptable.' The former CM further demanded action from Karnataka's Home Minister, Priyank Kharge, against any negligent officers present during the incident.

The incident also drew the ire of Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad, who condemned the violence, stating it undermines democratic discourse. He expressed solidarity with Eshwar, emphasizing the Congress's stance against such undemocratic tactics. Hariprasad's statement highlights the party's commitment to upholding democratic values.