Min Aung Hlaing's Diplomatic Resurgence: Breaking ASEAN Barriers
Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's junta chief turned president, is set to visit Laos, marking his first official trip to an ASEAN nation in his new civilian role. This move follows his transition from military leader and aims to restore Myanmar's ties with ASEAN post-2021 coup.
Myanmar's transitional leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is poised to make an official diplomatic visit to Laos in the near future, according to state media reports on Wednesday. This visit marks his inaugural trip to an ASEAN member since assuming his civilian presidency role.
Invited by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Min Aung Hlaing will be accompanied by his spouse and a senior delegation of cabinet ministers. Although the exact dates remain undisclosed, this visit underscores a potential thawing of Myanmar's diplomatic freeze within ASEAN.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) previously disregarded Myanmar's disputed elections and imposed restrictions on its generals post-2021 coup. However, ASEAN's engagement initiatives with Myanmar signal shifts, with key visits by other ASEAN leaders preceding Min Aung Hlaing's strategic move.