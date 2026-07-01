Escalating Attacks: Fuel Stations Targeted in Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Overnight, Russia launched attacks on five retail fuel stations in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, leading to the death of a woman, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha on the Telegram messaging app.

Additionally, three other individuals sustained injuries during the attacks. Reports indicate an escalation in strikes on fuel stations, with Ukrainian authorities documenting near-daily incidents in frontline regions including Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk.

In Kherson, located in the south, a drone attack on a passenger bus caused the death of two people and left another five wounded, as reported by regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.