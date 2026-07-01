Ukraine's Tactical Strikes Deep Inside Russia
In a strategic move, Ukraine has targeted an oil refinery in Ufa and a missile component facility in the Penza region, deep within Russian territory. These strikes highlight Ukraine's ability to reach targets far from the frontlines, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The ongoing conflict witnessed a significant turn as Ukrainian forces successfully targeted an oil refinery in Ufa, Russia, more than 1,300 kilometers from the battlefront. This marks the second time the refinery has been struck, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Zelenskiy further revealed a strike on a strategic facility in the Penza region, a location reportedly involved in manufacturing components for missile weaponry used by Russia against Ukraine. The president noted that this target was approximately 600 kilometers from the frontline.
These attacks underscore Ukraine's expanding reach and strategic capabilities during the ongoing military conflict, as conferred on social media platform X by President Zelenskiy.
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