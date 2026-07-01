Ukraines Forces Have Struck An Oil Refinery In The Russian City Of Ufa

The ongoing conflict witnessed a significant turn as Ukrainian forces successfully targeted an oil refinery in Ufa, Russia, more than 1,300 kilometers from the battlefront. This marks the second time the refinery has been struck, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy further revealed a strike on a strategic facility in the Penza region, a location reportedly involved in manufacturing components for missile weaponry used by Russia against Ukraine. The president noted that this target was approximately 600 kilometers from the frontline.

These attacks underscore Ukraine's expanding reach and strategic capabilities during the ongoing military conflict, as conferred on social media platform X by President Zelenskiy.