Ukraine's Tactical Strikes Deep Inside Russia

In a strategic move, Ukraine has targeted an oil refinery in Ufa and a missile component facility in the Penza region, deep within Russian territory. These strikes highlight Ukraine's ability to reach targets far from the frontlines, as confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Forces Have Struck An Oil Refinery In The Russian City Of Ufa | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:05 IST
Ukraine's Tactical Strikes Deep Inside Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict witnessed a significant turn as Ukrainian forces successfully targeted an oil refinery in Ufa, Russia, more than 1,300 kilometers from the battlefront. This marks the second time the refinery has been struck, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy further revealed a strike on a strategic facility in the Penza region, a location reportedly involved in manufacturing components for missile weaponry used by Russia against Ukraine. The president noted that this target was approximately 600 kilometers from the frontline.

These attacks underscore Ukraine's expanding reach and strategic capabilities during the ongoing military conflict, as conferred on social media platform X by President Zelenskiy.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026