Ukraine Is Asking Its European Union Partners To Direct Billion Billion Available Under The European Peace Facility To Military Aid

Ukraine is pressing its European Union partners for €6.6 billion in military aid from the European Peace Facility, aiming to exploit a critical six-to-nine-month strategic opportunity on the battlefield.

The overall defense requirement for Ukraine this year is projected at €136 billion, out of which the national budget accounts for approximately €53 billion. This information was detailed in a letter from Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as reviewed by Reuters.

The exchange rate stands at $1 equal to 0.8766 euros.