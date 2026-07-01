Ukraine Urges EU for €6.6 Billion Military Support

Ukraine is appealing to the EU to allocate €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility for military aid, emphasizing a strategic window of opportunity on the battlefield. Ukraine's defense needs total €136 billion, with €53 billion covered by its budget, according to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Is Asking Its European Union Partners To Direct Billion Billion Available Under The European Peace Facility To Military Aid | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:26 IST
Ukraine Urges EU for €6.6 Billion Military Support
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Ukraine is pressing its European Union partners for €6.6 billion in military aid from the European Peace Facility, aiming to exploit a critical six-to-nine-month strategic opportunity on the battlefield.

The overall defense requirement for Ukraine this year is projected at €136 billion, out of which the national budget accounts for approximately €53 billion. This information was detailed in a letter from Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as reviewed by Reuters.

The exchange rate stands at $1 equal to 0.8766 euros.

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