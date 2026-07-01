SAPS Dismisses Brigadier Rachel Matjeng Over Misconduct

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane confirmed that Brigadier Matjeng's dismissal took effect on June 30, 2026, following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:18 IST
SAPS Dismisses Brigadier Rachel Matjeng Over Misconduct
Lieutenant General Dimpane said the dismissal sends a strong message that corruption, criminal conduct and collusion with criminals will not be tolerated within the South African Police Service. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dismissed Brigadier Rachel Matjeng after she was found guilty of multiple counts of serious misconduct linked to her relationship with alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane confirmed that Brigadier Matjeng's dismissal took effect on June 30, 2026, following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process. According to SAPS, the disciplinary hearing found her guilty of several serious offences, including accepting gratification, money laundering, dishonest conduct and actions considered prejudicial to the administration of the police service.

Charges include sharing police information

Among the findings against Matjeng was that she advised Matlala in a manner that conflicted with the interests of SAPS. She was also found guilty of providing him with a list containing details of SAPS members with the intention of obtaining financial benefit. Police authorities said the offences amounted to serious misconduct and undermined the integrity of the organisation.

SAPS reiterates zero tolerance for corruption

Lieutenant General Dimpane said the dismissal sends a strong message that corruption, criminal conduct and collusion with criminals will not be tolerated within the South African Police Service. The case comes after the Presidency announced in January that the interim report of the Madlanga Commission had identified 14 senior SAPS and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality officials for further investigation over alleged wrongdoing. The commission submitted its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December 2025, and its recommendations were accepted by the President.

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