South Africa Launches Satellite Services to Expand Rural Connectivity

South Africa has launched BrainSAT Satellite Services and Thuraya satellite phones to improve digital connectivity in rural and remote communities, strengthening access to education, public services and economic opportunities across the country.

Satellite technology to connect underserved communities

Deputy President Paul Mashatile unveiled the new satellite services in Sandton, Johannesburg, describing reliable connectivity as a key driver of inclusion and economic growth. He said the technology would help bridge the gap between isolated communities and the digital world by providing dependable communication services where traditional broadband networks remain limited.

Mashatile said better connectivity would allow students in remote villages to access online learning platforms, attend virtual classes and connect with educators and mentors without leaving their communities. He added that digital infrastructure has become essential for building an inclusive and resilient economy.

Partnership supports critical industries and digital growth

The launch follows Mashatile's visit to the United Arab Emirates in 2024, where discussions with satellite technology providers led to a Memorandum of Understanding between Space42 and South Africa's Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. Under the agreement, Space42 is partnering with BrainSAT South Africa to expand satellite communication services across the country.

BrainSAT delivers secure voice, broadband and data connectivity for government agencies, businesses and industries. The satellite network is expected to strengthen communication in sectors such as mining, energy, maritime operations and humanitarian services, helping organisations maintain operations in challenging environments where conventional networks are unavailable.

Mashatile also encouraged BrainSAT and Thuraya to invest in skills development, apprenticeships and technical training so that young South Africans can build careers in the growing digital and space technology sectors.

Supporting government's digital transformation agenda

The Deputy President said the new satellite services will reinforce the government's Roadmap for Digital Transformation, which is focused on making public services easier to access through digital platforms. Improved connectivity is expected to support services such as grant applications, identity document processing, payment collections and school registrations, particularly in underserved regions.

He added that the initiative complements the South Africa Connect programme, which seeks to provide universal broadband access to schools, healthcare facilities and government institutions. By combining satellite communications with existing broadband infrastructure, the government hopes to create a nationwide network that delivers reliable, affordable and high-quality digital connectivity while narrowing the country's digital divide.