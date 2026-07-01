South Africa Raises Sardine Catch Limit to Protect Jobs

South Africa has increased the sardine Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for waters west of Cape Agulhas by 6,000 tonnes, a move expected to support the fishing industry while protecting thousands of jobs in the commercial small pelagic sector.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has raised the sardine TAC for the area from 30,500 tonnes to 36,500 tonnes. Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Willie Aucamp said the decision would help safeguard more than 5,000 livelihoods and prevent significant job losses in coastal communities. He said the increase demonstrates that economic growth and environmental protection can work together when decisions are guided by sound scientific evidence.

Scientific review supports additional allocation

The revised quota includes 3,000 tonnes made available through updated survey timing corrections and another 3,000 tonnes converted from existing sardine Total Allowable Bycatch (TAB) allocations. The decision follows concerns raised by stakeholders in the commercial small pelagic fishing sector, who warned that sardine shortages west of Cape Agulhas had disrupted processing activities. Several fishing rights holders had already exhausted their allocations, forcing them to reduce operations and placing more than 1,000 jobs at immediate risk. In response, the minister instructed the Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group to assess whether additional sardine could be safely released without compromising the sustainability of the fishery.

Sustainable management remains a priority

After reviewing the available scientific information, the working group recommended the increase, leading to the revised catch limit. The department said the allocation remains fully aligned with the Marine Living Resources Act, 1998, which governs the management of South Africa's marine resources.

Officials added that fish stocks will continue to be closely monitored through ongoing scientific assessments and consultations with industry stakeholders. Any future changes to catch limits will be based on scientific advice, sustainable resource management principles and the country's legal framework.