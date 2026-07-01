Progressive Wave Continues: Youth and Insurgents Reshape Democratic Primaries

In a night marked by significant victories for anti-establishment progressives, seasoned Democratic figures fell to fresh faces in primary contests across Colorado. This internal battle within the Democratic Party saw the ranks of progressive candidates swell as they challenged how far left the party can go while aiming for control of the U.S. Congress.

Milat Kiros, a labor organizer backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, unseated veteran Representative Dianna DeGette despite significant funding disparities. Kiros advocated for a full arms embargo on Israel, reflecting a shift in Democratic sentiment post-Gaza war. Meanwhile, Manny Rutinel's win positions him to challenge for a Republican-held House seat, potentially influencing the balance of power in Congress.

The primary contests also demonstrated a generational shift. While Representative DeGette and Shannon Bird were ousted by younger candidates Kiros and Rutinel, respectively, Senator John Hickenlooper has proved that age doesn't always confer failure, handily defeating his younger opponent. Attorney General Phil Weiser's victory over long-term Senator Michael Bennet further signals the insurgent rise within the party.