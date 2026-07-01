Trump Highlights Progress in US-Iran Relations

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday The United States Was Getting Along Very Well With Iran And That Recent Meetings In Qatar Went Well The Denuclearization Of Iran Is Moving Along Well

President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that relations between the United States and Iran are improving, following productive discussions in Qatar.

"The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well," Trump stated to reporters ahead of his trip, noting the success of recent meetings.

He conveyed optimism about the diplomatic progress and hinted at potential advancements in the future.