TVK Alliance Solidifies: Secularism and Good Governance at Forefront

In the inaugural meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam alliance, Chief Minister Vijay assured leaders of continued dedication to secularism, social justice, and corruption-free governance. The meeting led to plans for a coordination committee and a common minimum program. Alliance partners expressed satisfaction with the government's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:18 IST
TVK Alliance Solidifies: Secularism and Good Governance at Forefront
Congress MP Jothimani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the inaugural coordination meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alliance, Congress MP Jothimani announced Chief Minister Vijay's commitment to the principles of secularism, social justice, and corruption-free governance. Vijay engaged in dialogue with alliance leaders, affirming the government’s direction and policy priorities.

Jothimani highlighted the satisfaction of Tamil Nadu's citizens with the government's performance, linking support for CM Vijay with the endorsement of effective and honest governance. She emphasized that backing the alliance reflects a commitment to maintaining quality governance in the state.

Furthermore, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty revealed plans for a coordinated committee and the drafting of a common minimum program during future meetings. Alliance discussions showed unity, with MDMK chief Vaiko expressing optimism about the formal announcement of the alliance's name in upcoming sessions.

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