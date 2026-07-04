Iran Mourns: A Nation in Grief and Defiance

Tens Of Thousands Of Iranians Thronged A Vast Outdoor Prayer Complex In Tehran On Saturday To View The Coffins Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tehran witnessed tens of thousands gathering on Saturday for the solemn viewing of late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's coffin. As the nation's supreme leader, his death has sent ripples across Iran and beyond, punctuating the onset of conflict with the U.S. and Israel.

The massive turnout underlined a nation gripped by both grief and defiance. The mourners, dressed in black and carrying portraits of Khamenei, as well as his injured son and successor, Mojtaba, displayed unwavering allegiance to the Islamic Republic. Indeed, the scene echoes the deep-rooted traditions of martyrdom in Shi'ite Islam.

The interim truce with Washington, promising economic relief, has paused the confrontations. Yet, the long-standing tensions remain. As Iran orchestrates expansive funeral processions, it aims not only to mourn but also to showcase its resilience on the world stage.