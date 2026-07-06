Earnings Season Looms: AI Sector in the Spotlight Amid Economic Fluctuations

Asian Share Markets Eased On Monday As Caution Took Hold Ahead Of A Crucial Earnings Season For The Artificial Intelligence Sector

Asian stock markets took a hit on Monday, with investors displaying caution ahead of a pivotal earnings season for the artificial intelligence sector. The potential for increased oil supply further weighed on prices, promising a respite from inflationary pressures. Brent crude slipped to $71.79 a barrel.

Despite the cooling of energy costs and a softer U.S. payroll report, cautions about a Federal Reserve rate hike have diminished. The focus shifts towards the earnings season, with chipmakers anticipating significant profits. Analysts expect Samsung Electronics to report an 18-fold increase in profits this week.

In global markets, European and U.S. futures showed mixed results. Meanwhile, major economic discussions are set to unfold with several Fed and ECB officials scheduled to speak, offering insights into future monetary policies amid fluctuating commodity and currency markets.