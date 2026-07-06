China's Missile Manoeuvre: A Test in the Pacific

China Is Preparing To Test Fire A Nuclearcapable Ballistic Missile With A Dummy Warhead In The South Pacific In The Next Hours

In a significant military development, China is preparing to test fire a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a dummy warhead in the South Pacific within the next 24 hours, as reported by Australian media.

The launch is notably timed following the signing of a key defence alliance between Australia and Fiji earlier in the day. This agreement stipulates mutual assistance in the event of an attack on either nation, underscoring the changing security dynamics in the region.

The Chinese embassy in Australia has not commented on the imminent test, reflecting the tension and diplomatic caution surrounding the situation.