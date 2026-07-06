China's Missile Manoeuvre: A Test in the Pacific
China plans to test fire a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a dummy warhead in the South Pacific. Australian media reported the launch is expected within 24 hours, with regional diplomats notified. This follows a new defence pact between Australia and Fiji, enhancing military cooperation.
In a significant military development, China is preparing to test fire a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a dummy warhead in the South Pacific within the next 24 hours, as reported by Australian media.
The launch is notably timed following the signing of a key defence alliance between Australia and Fiji earlier in the day. This agreement stipulates mutual assistance in the event of an attack on either nation, underscoring the changing security dynamics in the region.
The Chinese embassy in Australia has not commented on the imminent test, reflecting the tension and diplomatic caution surrounding the situation.