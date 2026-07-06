Devastating Russian Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Early Monday, Russian missiles and drones targeted Kyiv, killing at least nine people and causing extensive damage to residential buildings, according to local officials. The assault occurred just days after Kyiv experienced its deadliest attack of the year.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that rescue teams were actively pulling residents from the wreckage of the shattered structures, highlighting the severity of the strikes. Head of the city's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed that 46 had been wounded, warning that the numbers could rise.

The Podilskyi district suffered severe blows, with numerous stories of a nine-storey apartment building destroyed. The tragedy extends beyond Kyiv, with attacks reported in the surrounding regions and the southern port city of Odesa. As preventive action, Poland, a NATO member, briefly scrambled fighter jets, underscoring the regional tension caused by these escalated assaults.