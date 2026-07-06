Devastating Russian Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

A series of Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv resulted in at least nine deaths and significant structural damage. Rescue efforts are ongoing as officials report several people trapped and injured in damaged buildings. The attack follows another deadly strike on the Ukrainian capital earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Missiles And Drones Struck Kyiv Early On Monday | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:39 IST
Devastating Russian Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv
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Early Monday, Russian missiles and drones targeted Kyiv, killing at least nine people and causing extensive damage to residential buildings, according to local officials. The assault occurred just days after Kyiv experienced its deadliest attack of the year.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that rescue teams were actively pulling residents from the wreckage of the shattered structures, highlighting the severity of the strikes. Head of the city's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed that 46 had been wounded, warning that the numbers could rise.

The Podilskyi district suffered severe blows, with numerous stories of a nine-storey apartment building destroyed. The tragedy extends beyond Kyiv, with attacks reported in the surrounding regions and the southern port city of Odesa. As preventive action, Poland, a NATO member, briefly scrambled fighter jets, underscoring the regional tension caused by these escalated assaults.

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