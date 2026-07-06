Submarine Launch: China's Routine Strategic Missile Test
China's military conducted a test launch of a strategic missile from a submarine, with the dummy warhead landing in designated Pacific waters. The exercise was part of China's routine military training, and relevant countries were notified prior to the event, according to Xinhua state news agency.
China's military has successfully carried out a test launch of a strategic missile from a submarine, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.
The test missile, equipped with a dummy warhead, landed in designated waters in the Pacific. This exercise was described as part of China's annual military training program.
Xinhua emphasized that the missile test was a routine arrangement, with prior notification given to relevant countries to ensure transparency.