NATO Leaders Converge in Ankara Amid Tensions Over Defense Spending

Nato Leaders Will Gather In Ankara For A Summit On Tuesday And Wednesday

NATO leaders are set to meet in Ankara for a two-day summit overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for increased European defense spending and simmering transatlantic tensions over various geopolitical issues, including Iran.

Central to the discussions will be meeting defense spending targets, enhancing defense industry collaboration, and examining ways to shift more defense responsibilities to Europe. Attendees include leaders from NATO's 32 member nations and others such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Expected summit declarations focus on achieving defense investments and highlighting a unified support for Ukraine, with pledges for military assistance through 2027. Additionally, Turkey aims to elevate its defense industry profile and discuss missile defense cooperation, while broader Middle Eastern engagements and ongoing issues such as Iran could influence discussions.