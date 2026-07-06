China's Pacific Missile Test Sparks Regional Tensions

China's recent test-firing of a missile from a nuclear submarine in the Pacific has raised concerns from neighboring countries. The launch, considered destabilizing by many, comes amid China's ongoing military expansion and coincides with new regional defense alliances involving Australia and Fiji.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Military Testfired A Missile From A Nuclearpowered Submarine Into The Pacific On Monday | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:40 IST
China's Pacific Missile Test Sparks Regional Tensions
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China has ignited regional unease by test-firing a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean. The move, reported by state media, has triggered criticism from Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, all wary of Beijing’s expanding military reach.

The missile, which was equipped with a dummy warhead, was launched by the People's Liberation Army Navy and landed in 'designated waters' as part of China's annual military training. Australia has labeled the test 'destabilizing,' as it coincides with a rapid military buildup lacking transparency and reassurance.

Heightening tensions further is the new defense alliance between Australia and Fiji, aimed at mutual protection. This move is seen in the context of strategic competition in the South Pacific, where China is vying for influence against Western powers led by the U.S. and Australia.

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