Hamas Dissolves Gaza Government: A Step Toward Peace?
Hamas dissolved its de facto government, signaling readiness to hand over control in Gaza to Palestinian technocrats, while urging Israel to adhere to a U.S.-backed peace plan. Despite agreeing to the transition, Hamas will still oversee security. Israel's alleged ceasefire violations remain a contentious issue.
In a significant political move, Hamas announced on Monday that it has dissolved its de facto government in Gaza. This decision marks a readiness to transfer authority to a group of Palestinian technocrats under a U.S.-backed peace initiative, even as it seeks Israel's compliance with the plan's terms.
The Trump administration's peace plan emphasizes a post-war Gaza scenario managed by a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. While Hamas retains control over security, its commitment to relinquishing governmental operations is evident through these structural changes.
However, tensions persist as Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations and delaying the peace plan's execution. The recent Israeli strikes, reportedly killing five in Gaza, intensify the conflict, complicating the transition envisioned by U.S. efforts.
ALSO READ
-
Rosatom's Strategic Return to Bushehr
-
Deadly Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon
-
Israel Launches Fifth Natural Gas Exploration to Strengthen Reserves and Boost Exports
-
Judicial Showdown: Netanyahu's Government Challenges Supreme Court Ruling
-
Iran Mourns Khamenei: Massive Procession Reflects Clerical Hold