Hamas Dissolves Gaza Government: A Step Toward Peace?

Hamas Said On Monday It Had Dissolved Its De Facto Government In Gaza And Signalled It Was Ready To Hand Over To A Group Of Palestinian Technocrats

In a significant political move, Hamas announced on Monday that it has dissolved its de facto government in Gaza. This decision marks a readiness to transfer authority to a group of Palestinian technocrats under a U.S.-backed peace initiative, even as it seeks Israel's compliance with the plan's terms.

The Trump administration's peace plan emphasizes a post-war Gaza scenario managed by a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. While Hamas retains control over security, its commitment to relinquishing governmental operations is evident through these structural changes.

However, tensions persist as Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations and delaying the peace plan's execution. The recent Israeli strikes, reportedly killing five in Gaza, intensify the conflict, complicating the transition envisioned by U.S. efforts.