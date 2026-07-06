UN Calls for Release of Gazan Doctor Held by Israel

The UN has urged Israel to release Gazan doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, calling his detention arbitrary. Human rights groups and his lawyer fear for his life, while Israel's prison service denies mistreatment. The Israeli Supreme Court has not commented on appeals for Abu Safiya's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Un Human Rights Body On Monday Called Israels Detention Of Gazan Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya Arbitrary And Sought His Immediate Release As Rights Groups And His Lawyer Warned That His Life Was In Imminent Danger In Its Finding | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:47 IST
UN Calls for Release of Gazan Doctor Held by Israel
detention

The United Nations has demanded the immediate release of Gazan doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, labeling his detention by Israeli authorities as arbitrary. Rights organizations and his legal representatives argue that his life is at risk during this imprisonment.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention claims that Israel's actions violate several principles outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Despite these claims, the Israel Prison Service has refuted accusations of mistreatment of Abu Safiya, and the Israeli Supreme Court has refrained from issuing a statement regarding appeals for his freedom.

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