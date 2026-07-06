Thrilling Upsets and Milestones: Wimbledon Day 8 Recap

Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Kostyuk Takes Down Krueger French Open Semifinalist And Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Brushed Aside American Qualifier Ashlyn Krueger To Reach Wimbledon Quarterfinals For The First Time Play Under Way Play Began Under Sunny Conditions At The All England Club

The excitement at Wimbledon continued on the tournament's eighth day, seeing remarkable performances and stunning victories on the courts.

Marta Kostyuk, the Ukrainian 12th seed and French Open semi-finalist, solidified her prowess by defeating American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-4 6-4, advancing to her first quarter-final at Wimbledon.

The day not only highlighted individual triumphs but also witnessed players tackling challenges, with matches played under the amiable 26 degrees Celsius weather, setting the stage for further gripping duels at the esteemed All England Club.