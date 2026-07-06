Senegal's Political Landscape Shifts as President Plans New Party

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is considering establishing his own political party, according to a coalition supporting him. This move indicates a significant rift with his former prime minister, who was recently pushed out of office, suggesting shifts in the nation's political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Senegals President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Is Planning To Set Up His Own Political Party | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:29 IST
Senegal's Political Landscape Shifts as President Plans New Party
Bassirou Diomaye Faye

In a significant political development, Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is planning to establish his own political party. This announcement was made by a coalition that stands by him, marking a pivotal turn in the country's political scene.

The formation of a new party by President Faye signifies a clear and enduring split from his recently ousted prime minister, highlighting growing political tensions in Senegal.

This latest move by Faye could redefine Senegal's political landscape, raising questions about future alliances and the nation's governance trajectory.

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