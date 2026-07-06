Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Largest Refinery in Siberia

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Omsk refinery, marking a long-range military operation amid the ongoing conflict. Located 2,700 km from Ukrainian territory, the strike is part of an escalating campaign targeting Russian oil facilities, also affecting ports and regions within Russia's borders. No casualties were reported from this attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian Drones Struck Russias Omsk Refinery | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:36 IST
Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Largest Refinery in Siberia
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In an unprecedented long-range offensive, Ukrainian drones have reportedly hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries, the Omsk refinery, deep within Siberian territory. This marks a significant escalation in Ukraine's military strategies as confirmed by Kyiv's forces and Russian authorities.

The attack, occurring nearly 2,700 kilometers from Ukraine-held areas, resulted in a fire at the Gazpromneft-owned facility, though no casualties were reported. Emergency services remain at the scene assessing damage, while local authorities assure that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted most of the drones.

This strike is part of a broader initiative by Ukraine, targeting Russian oil refineries and ports, leading to fuel shortages across Russia. Recent Ukrainian military activities also impacted the Ust-Luga and Vysotsk ports, as well as reaching into Crimea with deadly consequences and local blackouts.

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