China's Submarine Missile Test Sparks Regional Tensions

China's military recently launched a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific, sparking concerns from Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The exercise was part of China's regular military training, but reactions highlighted regional unease over China's growing military influence and strategic ambitions in the South Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Military Testfired A Missile From A Nuclearpowered Submarine Into The Pacific On Monday | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:49 IST
China's Submarine Missile Test Sparks Regional Tensions
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China's military test-fired a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, a move reported by state media that has drawn sharp criticism and raised alarm from neighboring countries including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

The missile, carrying a dummy warhead, was launched into international waters in what China describes as a routine military exercise, according to the Xinhua news agency. Beijing insists the test was not intended to threaten any specific nation.

The test quickly followed the signing of a defense pact between Australia and Fiji, prompting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to call the event "destabilizing" for regional security. The timing of the test and its potential implications for regional geopolitics continue to be scrutinized by analysts and government officials across the Pacific.

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