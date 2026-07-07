Yen Nears 40-Year Low as Traders Eye Possible Intervention

The Japanese yen hovered near a four-decade low, prompting trader caution about potential intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency. Early in the session, the yen reversed some of its losses, gaining 0.2% to reach 161.75 per dollar, but hovered close to its recent nadir of 162.84. Notably, against the British pound, the yen reached its weakest point since 2007 at 217.20 before slightly recovering.

Market speculation has been rife regarding possible Japanese intervention, particularly during the U.S. holiday with thin trading conditions. However, no official action has been confirmed, leaving traders to speculate on future moves. Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG, remarked on the absence of any intervention, leading to the yen losing recent gains. Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve's rate hike strategy as the dollar steadies amid evolving expectations.

European currencies also saw shifts, with the euro dipping 0.06% to $1.1434, while sterling climbed to a two-week high before slipping. As traders anticipate the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee minutes, insights into the Federal Reserve's rate outlook remain a key focus. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar declined 0.26%, and the New Zealand dollar showed little change.