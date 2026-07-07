Macron's Historic Trip Amid Damascus Unrest

French President Emmanuel Macron Did Not Hear The Explosions That Occurred In The Syrian Capital On Tuesday Morning

French President Emmanuel Macron's office stated that he did not hear the explosions that rocked Damascus on Tuesday morning.

The French president was traveling to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the time. Macron's visit is noteworthy as he is the first significant EU leader to visit Syria following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

This visit highlights a potential shift in relations between the European Union and Syria, marking the beginning of new diplomatic engagements.