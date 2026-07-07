Macron's Historic Trip Amid Damascus Unrest

French President Emmanuel Macron was en route to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Tuesday when explosions occurred in Damascus. Macron's visit marks the first by a major EU leader since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, signaling a new phase in EU-Syria relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French President Emmanuel Macron Did Not Hear The Explosions That Occurred In The Syrian Capital On Tuesday Morning | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:25 IST
Macron's Historic Trip Amid Damascus Unrest
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron's office stated that he did not hear the explosions that rocked Damascus on Tuesday morning.

The French president was traveling to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the time. Macron's visit is noteworthy as he is the first significant EU leader to visit Syria following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

This visit highlights a potential shift in relations between the European Union and Syria, marking the beginning of new diplomatic engagements.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026