Explosive Tensions: Macron's Historic Visit to Damascus Marred by Bomb Blasts

Two Bombs Exploded Near A Hotel In Damascus Where French President Emmanuel Macron Had Spent The Night

Two explosions rocked Damascus near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron stayed, yet he remained unharmed and unaware of the events until later.

The blasts injured 18 individuals amid Macron's historical visit, marking him the first EU leader in Syria since 2024. The visit underscores persisting security issues, despite efforts by new leadership to stabilize the region.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, even as authorities continue investigating. Macron's visit aimed to emphasize Syria's political shift under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, amid ongoing challenges from militant groups.