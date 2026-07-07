Le Pen's Conviction: Court Upholds EU Funds Misuse Ruling

A French appeals court upheld Marine Le Pen's conviction for misusing EU funds but reduced her ban from running for office. She faces a three-year jail term, with two years suspended, and must wear an electronic ankle tag. This complicates her potential 2027 presidential run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A French Appeals Court On Tuesday Upheld Marine Le Pens Conviction For Misusing Eu Funds But Shortened Her Ban On Running For Elected Office | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:28 IST
Le Pen's Conviction: Court Upholds EU Funds Misuse Ruling
Marine Le Pen

A French appeals court on Tuesday confirmed Marine Le Pen's conviction for misusing EU funds, maintaining the legal pressure on the controversial far-right leader. However, the court did ease the restrictions on her potential future in politics by shortening her ban from running for elected office.

Despite this slight reprieve, Le Pen faces a three-year jail sentence. Yet, the court decided that two of those years would be suspended. In a further setback, she must wear an electronic ankle tag for one year, a condition that would impose serious logistical challenges on her anticipated presidential campaign.

This latest judicial decision adds uncertainty to Le Pen's political ambitions, casting doubt on whether she will indeed pursue France's presidency in the upcoming 2027 elections, as the logistical and political barriers stack against her.

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