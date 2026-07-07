Defiant Stance: Sara Duterte Faces Senate Impeachment

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, in her impeachment trial, declared herself 'bloodied but unbowed.' Allegations suggest she threatened President Marcos Jr. and others, with video evidence presented in court. Duterte denies the charges, claiming they are politically motivated. Her impeachment could influence the 2028 presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Struck A Defiant Tone As She Made A Brief Appearance At The Senate On Tuesday | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:22 IST
Defiant Stance: Sara Duterte Faces Senate Impeachment
Sara Duterte

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte adopted a combative stance during her appearance at the Senate on Tuesday, proclaiming herself "bloodied but unbowed" just before the resumption of her impeachment trial. This high-stakes trial could impact her potential candidacy for the presidency in 2028.

On the trial's second day, prosecutors presented accusations against Duterte, alleging that she had threatened the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the first lady, and a former House Speaker. Duterte, dressed in her signature green, a color associated with her political movement, maintained her innocence and labeled the impeachment as politically driven.

Inside the court, prosecutor Lorenz Defensor unveiled video footage to substantiate claims that Duterte's threats transcended typical criminal activity, violating the Constitution. The videos portrayed Duterte making violent comments, heightening the seriousness due to her high-ranking political position. The impeachment includes other allegations such as financial misconduct and corruption.

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