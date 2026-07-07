Erdogan Seeks Resolution on F-35 Dispute in Meeting with Trump

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism for a positive outcome on Turkey's request to purchase F-35 fighter jets during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Ankara. Despite Turkey's removal from the program in 2020 due to acquiring Russian defense systems, Erdogan remains hopeful for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said He Hopes For A Positive Result On Ankaras Desire To Buy F Fighter Jets After His Meeting With Us President Donald Trump In Ankara On Tuesday | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:44 IST
Erdogan Seeks Resolution on F-35 Dispute in Meeting with Trump
Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is hopeful for a favorable outcome regarding Turkey's ambition to acquire F-35 fighter jets, following discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump in Ankara. Erdogan noted Trump's past promise to provide Turkey with five jets, citing Trump's reputation for keeping his promises.

Turkey was previously both a purchaser and manufacturer of F-35s until its removal from the program in 2020, due to its procurement of Russian S-400 defense systems. Ankara has labeled the expulsion as unjust and has been vocal in demanding either the delivery of the jets it has paid for or some form of compensation.

In a press briefing with Trump at the presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan also mentioned plans to discuss the Ukraine conflict during their bilateral talks. Both leaders have publicly expressed intentions to resolve the fighter jets issue since Trump assumed office.

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