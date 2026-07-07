Trump Presses Reset: Turkey Sanctions to be Lifted Amid F-35 Talks
At a NATO summit, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to lift sanctions on Turkey and consider F-35 sales to Ankara. Despite unresolved legal and congressional issues, Trump indicated support for Turkey's inclusion in the fighter jet program, imposed due to Turkey's acquisition of Russian defense systems.
In a significant diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump declared the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Turkey during a NATO summit meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
The sanctions, initially imposed under the CAATSA Act due to Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, had led to Turkey's expulsion from the F-35 fighter jet program.
Trump suggested support for resuming F-35 sales to Ankara, though obstacles remain. Additionally, trade discussions are on the agenda between the two leaders.