Trump Presses Reset: Turkey Sanctions to be Lifted Amid F-35 Talks

At a NATO summit, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to lift sanctions on Turkey and consider F-35 sales to Ankara. Despite unresolved legal and congressional issues, Trump indicated support for Turkey's inclusion in the fighter jet program, imposed due to Turkey's acquisition of Russian defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said He Would Lift Sanctions Off Turkey And Make A Decision On A Potential Sale Of Fs To Ankara As He Began A Meeting On Tuesday With Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan At A Nato Summit Were Going To Be Taking The Sanctions Off | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:57 IST
Trump Presses Reset: Turkey Sanctions to be Lifted Amid F-35 Talks
Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump declared the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Turkey during a NATO summit meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

The sanctions, initially imposed under the CAATSA Act due to Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, had led to Turkey's expulsion from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Trump suggested support for resuming F-35 sales to Ankara, though obstacles remain. Additionally, trade discussions are on the agenda between the two leaders.

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