The Kremlin Said On Tuesday That Russia Was Maintaining Workinglevel Contacts With The United States And Hoped Us Efforts To Broker Peace In Ukraine Would Succeed Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Made The Comment When Asked What He Thought Of Us President Donald Trumps Assertion On Monday That A Resolution To The More Than Fouryear War In Ukraine Was Getting Closer Than People Realize

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday a continuation of working-level contacts with the United States, expressing hope for the success of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that a resolution of the prolonged Ukrainian war was near, suggesting it could be closer than widely expected.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has persisted for over four years, remains a significant international concern, and this diplomatic engagement signals potential movement towards peace.