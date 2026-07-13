Turkey Joins Defence Security Initiative

Turkey has confirmed its participation as a founding member in the Defence Security and Resilience Bank, according to an official statement given to Reuters. The announcement signifies a strategic alignment with a broader NATO initiative.

Sources from Turkey's defence ministry indicated that discussions were ongoing over the weekend about the potential membership. The decision follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's statements at a recent NATO summit held in Ankara, where he detailed commitments from nine countries, including Turkey.

This development is perceived as a critical step in enhancing multilateral defense support and bolstering the collective military capabilities of allied nations, marking a significant stride in the global rearmament efforts.