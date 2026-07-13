Turkey Joins Defence Security Initiative

Turkey has officially declared its participation as a founding member in the Defence Security and Resilience Bank. This comes after Canada's announcement and is seen as a significant boost for NATO's multilateral efforts to strengthen defense among allied nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:18 IST
Turkey Joins Defence Security Initiative
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Turkey has confirmed its participation as a founding member in the Defence Security and Resilience Bank, according to an official statement given to Reuters. The announcement signifies a strategic alignment with a broader NATO initiative.

Sources from Turkey's defence ministry indicated that discussions were ongoing over the weekend about the potential membership. The decision follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's statements at a recent NATO summit held in Ankara, where he detailed commitments from nine countries, including Turkey.

This development is perceived as a critical step in enhancing multilateral defense support and bolstering the collective military capabilities of allied nations, marking a significant stride in the global rearmament efforts.

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