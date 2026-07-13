Boris Nadezhdin: A Voice Against the Kremlin

Boris Nadezhdin, a prominent Russian anti-war politician, recently announced his release from police custody, where he was held on charges related to extremist organizations. The former parliament member faces court proceedings set for July 17, stemming from a social media post linked to Alexei Navalny's banned content.

Nadezhdin, who served in parliament from 1999 to 2003, was detained following his designation as a 'foreign agent' by authorities, reportedly for displaying symbols associated with extremist causes. His legal representative confirmed the charges, which carry a potential 15-day detention sentence, highlight the risks faced by Kremlin critics.

Banned from the 2024 presidential race due to allegedly flawed voter signatures, Nadezhdin continues to face political obstacles. The Russian justice ministry’s recent labeling of him as a 'foreign agent' underscores a broader strategy to marginalize dissenters opposing the war in Ukraine.