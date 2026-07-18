Tripura Shines on National Stage with Panchayat Excellence

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasizes that positive changes in people's lives measure development. He celebrates the state's panchayats achieving national recognition during the Panchayat Awards 2026-27, highlighting collective efforts for village development. With Prime Minister Modi's support, Tripura's Panchayats are setting benchmarks nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:34 IST
Tripura Shines on National Stage with Panchayat Excellence
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the inauguration of the State-based Panchayat Awards 2026-27 at Gram Swaraj Bhavan in AD Nagar, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted that true development is gauged by the positive impact on people's lives. He emphasized the importance of enhancing the socio-economic conditions for individuals from all demographics.

Highlighting the success at the Panchayat level, Saha noted that approximately 80% of Tripura's panchayats rank among the country's leaders in various development metrics. The Chief Minister credited the collective efforts of the Panchayat Department and the trust engendered among the populace as critical to this progress.

According to Tripura's CMO, the state's villages are pivotal to development, contrasting previous city-centric policies. With collective initiatives leading to 51 awards based on diverse parameters, districts like Sepahijala and initiatives from villages such as Kanchanbari and Baikunthapur have received national accolades. Tripura's achievements underscore the government's commitment to empowering panchayats and boosting rural development.

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