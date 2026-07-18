Tripura Shines on National Stage with Panchayat Excellence

During the inauguration of the State-based Panchayat Awards 2026-27 at Gram Swaraj Bhavan in AD Nagar, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted that true development is gauged by the positive impact on people's lives. He emphasized the importance of enhancing the socio-economic conditions for individuals from all demographics.

Highlighting the success at the Panchayat level, Saha noted that approximately 80% of Tripura's panchayats rank among the country's leaders in various development metrics. The Chief Minister credited the collective efforts of the Panchayat Department and the trust engendered among the populace as critical to this progress.

According to Tripura's CMO, the state's villages are pivotal to development, contrasting previous city-centric policies. With collective initiatives leading to 51 awards based on diverse parameters, districts like Sepahijala and initiatives from villages such as Kanchanbari and Baikunthapur have received national accolades. Tripura's achievements underscore the government's commitment to empowering panchayats and boosting rural development.