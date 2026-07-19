Midnight Doping Dramas at the Tour de France

Top Tour de France riders Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard faced surprise anti-doping tests in the middle of the night, disrupting their sleep before stage 15. Such unannounced tests are allowed during the race between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Both riders expressed concerns over the impact on performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 18:24 IST
Midnight Doping Dramas at the Tour de France
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

In a twist at the Tour de France, top contenders Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark found themselves subjects of unexpected anti-doping tests in the dead of night.

The assessments, permissible since 2016, target riders anytime between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. as part of enhanced integrity measures. Pogacar faced his 5 a.m. check after only four hours of sleep, while Vingegaard was awakened at 2 a.m.

Both athletes raised concerns about how these random tests might affect their performance, especially when they occur during crucial rest periods. Sunday's stage stretches over 183.9km of challenging terrain.

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