Midnight Doping Dramas at the Tour de France

In a twist at the Tour de France, top contenders Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark found themselves subjects of unexpected anti-doping tests in the dead of night.

The assessments, permissible since 2016, target riders anytime between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. as part of enhanced integrity measures. Pogacar faced his 5 a.m. check after only four hours of sleep, while Vingegaard was awakened at 2 a.m.

Both athletes raised concerns about how these random tests might affect their performance, especially when they occur during crucial rest periods. Sunday's stage stretches over 183.9km of challenging terrain.