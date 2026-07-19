Court Upholds Hospitalization of Activist Amid Hunger Strike Controversy

The Delhi High Court ruled that moving hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital was justified due to his declining health. Wangchuk is fasting in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's demand for the Education Minister's resignation. The court ordered a status report to be filed ahead of the next hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 18:16 IST
Court Upholds Hospitalization of Activist Amid Hunger Strike Controversy
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has upheld the decision to transfer hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital. Despite declining his consent for hospitalization, the court noted his deteriorating health justified the move.

Wangchuk, fasting since June 28, supports the Cockroach Janta Party's campaign against exam paper leaks allegedly implicating Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. His protest presents a formidable challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, garnering nationwide attention and support.

His wife, Gitanjali Angmo's appeal for private medical care was denied, with authorities emphasizing the necessity of public health oversight. As Wangchuk's condition remains critical, the High Court is monitoring developments closely. The Cockroach Janta Party is poised to amplify their demands with a March to Parliament.

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