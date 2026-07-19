Resilience Amid Ruins: Kyiv Endures Massive Missile Barrage

Russia unleashed one of its most significant missile assaults on Kyiv overnight, killing at least one and injuring 16 others, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The extensive bombardment involved 41 missiles, devastating buildings and igniting fires across several districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported serious injuries among civilians.

The Ukrainian military shot down many missiles but faces challenges due to a shortage of air defenses. Zelenskiy calls for accelerated international support, stating missile interception is a top priority.