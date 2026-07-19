Resilience Amid Ruins: Kyiv Endures Massive Missile Barrage
Russia launched a major ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, causing fatalities and widespread damage. Residents remain resilient in the face of relentless strikes. The Ukrainian military, battling a shortage of air defenses, intercepted several missiles. President Zelenskiy underscores the urgency for international support in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia unleashed one of its most significant missile assaults on Kyiv overnight, killing at least one and injuring 16 others, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The extensive bombardment involved 41 missiles, devastating buildings and igniting fires across several districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported serious injuries among civilians.
The Ukrainian military shot down many missiles but faces challenges due to a shortage of air defenses. Zelenskiy calls for accelerated international support, stating missile interception is a top priority.