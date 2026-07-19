Devastating Missile Assault Shakes Kyiv: Casualties and Fires Ignite Panic

Early Sunday, Russian missiles struck Kyiv, resulting in the death of one individual and injuring 13 others, according to officials. The attacks set off fires throughout the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported fires at a dormitory, an apartment building, and a supermarket, warning residents via the Telegram app of a ballistic missile threat. Explosions rocked the night, leaving destruction across various districts.

The State Emergency Service responded to several sites, while residents, including Vlad, described the harrowing impacts of the explosions. The heightened missile attacks follow Ukraine's struggles with depleting U.S.-designed air defenses.