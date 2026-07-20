Cabinet Shake-up: New Leadership Takes Charge in the UK

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has stepped down as Andy Burnham assumes the role of Prime Minister. Lammy, also a former Justice Minister, announced his departure on social media. Business Minister Peter Kyle has also resigned, according to reports from Sky News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:26 IST
Cabinet Shake-up: New Leadership Takes Charge in the UK
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant political development, UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy resigned from the government on Monday as Andy Burnham succeeded in becoming the new Prime Minister. Lammy, also serving as Justice Minister, shared the news with the public through a statement on X.

Sources have confirmed that Lammy's exit is part of a broader reshuffle within the government following Burnham's ascent to the top office. His departure marks the end of a notable chapter in UK politics.

Additionally, Business Minister Peter Kyle has also stepped down, as reported by Sky News, highlighting the shake-up's wide-reaching effects within the cabinet.

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