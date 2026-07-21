Delhi Protest: Police Scrutinize 250 Videos for Violent Incidents

Delhi Police have launched an extensive investigation, analyzing over 250 videos to identify individuals involved in violent incidents during a protest march led by CJP towards Parliament. This follows a recently registered FIR against unknown persons for stone-pelting and vehicle vandalism in Connaught Place and Parliament Street, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The police are scrutinizing evidence such as mobile recordings, CCTV footage, drone captures, and police body-camera recordings. Their primary goal is identifying 'miscreants' responsible for the violence on Monday. Additionally, they are checking if these individuals have any prior criminal records, while investigating whether these acts were orchestrated in advance.

Authorities are probing possibilities of premeditation, examining coordination through messaging apps like WhatsApp or Telegram. Police alleged that the protesters engaged in unruly, aggressive behavior, attempted to breach barricades, and attacked police personnel, causing significant injuries and damage to public property.