Clashes in Delhi: Protests Turn Violent, Allegations of Police Brutality Surface

In recent developments from Delhi, tensions have flared as protests took a violent turn, leading to accusations of police brutality. Activist Abhijeet Dipke alleged that law enforcement officers employed heavy-handed tactics, including lathi charges and assaults on demonstrators, particularly targeting women, during a protest on Monday.

Speaking to media personnel, Dipke recounted dramatic incidents including an alleged attack on Geetanjali, a fellow protester, by male police officers. He condemned the government’s handling of the protests, questioning the legality of detaining protesters and criticizing what he described as an overall lack of empathy towards the demonstrators' grievances.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons involved in vandalism and stone-pelting incidents near significant areas like Connaught Place and Parliament Street. The Delhi Police have appealed for calm and cooperation, urging demonstrators to maintain peace and order.