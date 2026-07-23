Opposition Unites in Protest Against Education Minister Amid Exam Leak Turmoil

Tensions flared on Thursday as Opposition leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi, gathered near the Makar Dwar on Parliament premises, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest comes amidst a national uproar over recent exam paper leaks.

Concurrently, members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) staged a counter-protest opposing TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who faced suspension for objectionable remarks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the crisis, underscoring the importance of youth's future and announcing plans for fast-track courts to tackle exam-related misdemeanors.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticized the government's handling of the NEET paper leak scandal and demanded Minister Pradhan's dismissal, alongside an apology to affected students. Nationwide protests intensify, with activists urging action against those undermining the education system.