Opposition Unites in Protest Against Education Minister Amid Exam Leak Turmoil

Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, protested for the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks. PM Modi promised fast-track courts for swift justice, but faced criticism from Rahul Gandhi for neglecting education. Demonstrations continue nationwide, with protesters demanding accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:47 IST
Opposition Unites in Protest Against Education Minister Amid Exam Leak Turmoil
Visual from the protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tensions flared on Thursday as Opposition leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi, gathered near the Makar Dwar on Parliament premises, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest comes amidst a national uproar over recent exam paper leaks.

Concurrently, members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) staged a counter-protest opposing TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who faced suspension for objectionable remarks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the crisis, underscoring the importance of youth's future and announcing plans for fast-track courts to tackle exam-related misdemeanors.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticized the government's handling of the NEET paper leak scandal and demanded Minister Pradhan's dismissal, alongside an apology to affected students. Nationwide protests intensify, with activists urging action against those undermining the education system.

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