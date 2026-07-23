U.S. Diplomatic Push: Rubio Engages with Lavrov
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a candid discussion with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, expressing America's readiness to aid in ending the Ukraine conflict. Speaking in Manila, Rubio emphasized the U.S.'s willingness to contribute constructively but refrained from revealing specific details of the talk.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a forthright dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, aiming to bring an end to the ongoing Ukraine war.
Rubio outlined Washington's willingness to play a constructive role, speaking to reporters during a diplomatic meeting in Manila.
He underscored America's readiness to contribute but withheld detailed information on the discussion's content.