Diplomatic Strains: U.S. and Iran's Unkept Bargains

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed escalating tensions with Iran on Thursday, underscoring continued frustrations over Iran's failure to honor agreements made with the United States.

Rubio remarked that Iran often breaks or alters deals shortly after they are established, an approach he argues contradicts the fundamental principles of deal-making.

He noted that Iran is currently reeling from severe losses as a consequence of their violations, expressing hope that they might pivot their strategy in the coming days.