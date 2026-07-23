Marco Rubio Denounces ICC as 'Lunatics and Crazies'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed his harsh criticism of the International Criminal Court on Thursday, labeling its members as 'lunatics and crazies.' This statement comes amid ongoing debates regarding the ICC's jurisdiction.

Rubio emphasized that U.S. political and military officials will not face trials at the ICC, highlighting that the United States is not a signatory to the court's treaty. His comments reflect longstanding U.S. policy against ICC jurisdiction over American personnel.

Speaking to reporters in Manila, Rubio asserted, 'If people want to sign and be a part of that stupid organization, they can. But we're not going to be a part of it, and they're not going to apply their jurisdiction to Americans.'