Tensions Surge as China Conducts Live-Fire Drills Near Taiwan
China has started live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait near Fujian province, following US-China talks. Taiwan condemns these actions, urging Beijing to cease military provocations. The drills increase regional tensions, echoing China's previous December war games after a US arms deal with Taiwan.
- Country:
- China
China has embarked on two days of live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, beginning Thursday, according to maritime authorities. These exercises are being conducted near the southeastern province of Fujian, heightening tensions in the region.
The development follows recent discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China, was a point of contention. As part of the maneuvers, military activities will occur around Dongshan Island, adjacent to Guangdong province, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time each day.
In response, Taiwan's foreign ministry condemned China's actions, urging the country to demonstrate rational restraint and halt its aggressive actions. This incident mirrors previous tensions when China conducted significant war games around Taiwan after the U.S. agreed to a substantial arms deal with the island.
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